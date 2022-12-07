WIBX Keeler Show Auctioning Off Cool Toys for Kids

The Keeler in the Morning radio show is auctioning off two amazing toys for kids this week, and the money earned will allow for the purchase of more toys for local kids by Toys for Tots.

WIBX's morning show is auctioning a kid sized MACK truck that runs on battery along with a kid sized battery operated New Holland tractor. Both toys retail for about $400.

The MACK truck was donated by Utica MACK located in Marcy on River Road.

Here's what the MACK truck delivers:

Officially Licensed by Mack Truck

Speed (2.5 and 5.0mph max forward, 2.5mph max Reverse)

Big Wheels With Rubber Traction Strip Tires

Shiny Metallic Body Finish

Working Head Lights

CB Communicator, Electronic Sound Effects

Two Opening Doors

World Famous Bulldog Hood Ornament

Included 12V Rechargeable Battery and Charger

Utica MACK also added a $250 check made payable to Toys for Tots.

A New Holland Toy battery operated tractor donated by the Oneida County Sheriff's Department and Clinton Tractor. Photo by Bill Keeler / TSM. A New Holland Toy battery operated tractor donated by the Oneida County Sheriff's Department and Clinton Tractor. Photo by Bill Keeler / TSM. loading...

Meanwhile, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Foundation, and Sheriff Rob Maciol, in cooperation with Clinton Tractor donated a Peg-Perego New Holland kids tractor with a working dump cart.

Here are the specs:

Little farmers will enjoy the signature blue of the Peg Perego IGOR0074 New Holland T8 Tractor and Trailer Ride-On Toy! The ride on tractor toy includes a working FM radio and a detachable trailer with an opening end gate that will allow them to help out in the garden. The two-speed shifter with reverse on the tractor and trailer ride on toy allows them to drive at 2-1/4 or 4-1/2 MPH on grass, dirt or hard surfaces. Parents will appreciate the 4-1/2 MPH speed lockout of the tractor and trailer ride on toy that prevents beginners from going too fast and the adjustable seat for growing kids. They'll absolutely love this tractor and trailer ride on toy set!

•12V rechargeable battery and recharger included with tractor and trailer ride on toy

•Ride on tractor toy is made in the USA, in Peg Perego's Fort Wayne, Indiana factory using domestic and global components

•Tractor and trailer ride on toy can drive up to 2-1/4 or 4-1/12 MPH on grass, dirt or hard surfaces with the two-speed shifter and reverse

•Tractor and trailer ride on toy includes a working FM radio

•Trailer features an opening end gate

We have current bids on $300 on the New Holland tractor and a $350 bid on the MACK truck. We'll sell the items to the highest bidders by 9AM on Friday.

All proceeds benefit the Marine Corps' Toys for Tots campaign and all toys stay local for local kids in need.

