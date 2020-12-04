Mobile NY Sash Teddy Bear Toss Makes Final Stop At Babe’s Today

Every year thousands of hockey fans pack the Utica Memorial Auditorium at the Adirondack Bank Center for the annual Utica College NY Sash Teddy Bear Toss game. Of course, due to COVID-19 there hasn't even been a college hockey season.

Just because COVID came and the hockey season ceased to exist, doesn't mean there aren't still several children in need in our community. This year, organizers of the NY Sash Teddy Bear Toss had to come up with a unique was of keeping the tradition alive and collect as many stuffed animals as possible.

Usually during the Utica College hockey game, when the home team scored its first goal the crowd would launch their stuffed animals onto the ice and NY Sash family and friends would collect them all up, bring them to their showroom and fill it up. This year, fans were encouraged to stop by one of three locations to toss their Teddy into a mobile hockey rink.

Unfortunately, with only one stop left to make New York Sash is short of its stuffed animal goal. Typically the event raises over 4,000 stuffed animals. They are hoping to top that, but need your help. If you wish to donate a new, unwrapped and clean stuffed animal you can drop by and throw it into the "mobile rink" at Babe's at Harbor Point on Friday, December 4th, 2020 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Members of the Utica Pioneers hockey team will be at Babe's for the final push from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. as they look to reach the goal of 4,000 stuffed animals.

More details are available at www.uticateddybeartoss.com.