Golden Globes 2022: The Full List of Winners

When the 2022 Golden Globes nominations were announced, we proposed a thought experiment: If someone holds an awards show and it’s not televised and people don’t show up for it, does it still exist?

Well, the answer is ... sort of. The Golden Globes were announced yesterday, although without the usual glitz and glamour of a red carpet and celebrity presenters and attendees. After a year of scandal and controversy, NBC canceled their annual broadcast of the Globes, leaving the group to announce their winners basically on Twitter — where they had some truly strange moments, like promoting West Side Story’s win for Best Musical or Comedy with a tweet hailing “If laughter is the best medicine @WestSideMovie is the cure for what ails you.” Ah yes, the cure for what ails you is a belly laugh brought about by the timeless comedy [checks notes] West Side Story.

(The Globes later deleted that tweet and replaced it with one that read “If music is the best medicine @WestSideMovie is the cure for what ails you,” because as we all know and say all the time, music is the best medicine for what ails you.)

The top winners on the film side were Jane Campion’s western The Power of the Dog and the aforementioned laugh riot West Side Story. The big TV prizes went to Succession and Hacks. As for what this means for the Oscars, these awards typically get a lot of attention, and thus can be seen as a potential influencer in the Academy Awards. But if no one watches the show, and the only thing people talk about are how bizarre the group’s tweets were, I’m not sure the Globes will serve their same role as a key precursor.

The full list of 2022 Golden Globes winners is below.

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog - WINNER

Fox

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick … Boom!

West Side Story - WINNER

Best Director, Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog - WINNER

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast - WINNER

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

Amazon

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos - WINNER

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Will Smith, King Richard - WINNER

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom! - WINNER

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, In the Heights

20th Century

Best Performance By an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard, Annette

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone, Cruella

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story - WINNER

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog - WINNER

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Ariana Debose, West Side Story - WINNER

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

Warner Bros.

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch

Germaine Franco, Encanto

Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog

Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers

Hans Zimmer, Dune - WINNER

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“Be Alive,” King Richard

“Dos Oruguitas,” Encanto

“Down to Joy,” Belfast

“Here I Am [Singing My Way Home],” Respect

“No Time to Die,” No Time to Die - WINNER

Disney

Best Motion Picture, Animated

Encanto - WINNER

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language

Compartment No. 6

Drive My Car - WINNER

The Hand of God

A Hero

Parallel Mothers

Best Drama Series

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession - WINNER

Netflix

Best Musical/Comedy Series

The Great

Hacks - WINNER

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best Television Motion Picture

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad - WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose - WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks - WINNER

Netflix

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown - WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession - WINNER

Omar Sy, Lupin

Netflix

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso - WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick - WINNER

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Rahim, The Serpent

Best Supporting Actor, Television

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

O Yeong-su, Squid Game - WINNER

Best Supporting Actress, Television

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie MacDowell, Maid

Sarah Snook, Succession - WINNER

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

