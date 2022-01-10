Golden Globe Awards Carry On, Without Stars or a Telecast

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: HFPA Grantee and Outfest Executive Director Damien S. Navarro presents the Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie Award onstage during the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 09, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Hollywood Foreign Press Association)

By LINDSEY BAHR, AP Film Writer

Even though NBC dropped the 2022 Golden Globe Awards, the embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association proceeded with its 79th edition Sunday night without a telecast, nominees, a red carpet, a host, press or even a livestream.

Members of the HFPA and some recipients of the group's philanthropic grants gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for a 90-minute private event Sunday.

Big winners included "West Side Story," "The Power of the Dog" and "Succession." "Encanto" was named the best animated film, while Japan's "Drive My Car" won best the non-English language film honor.

