Golden Globe Awards Carry On, Without Stars or a Telecast
By LINDSEY BAHR, AP Film Writer
Even though NBC dropped the 2022 Golden Globe Awards, the embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association proceeded with its 79th edition Sunday night without a telecast, nominees, a red carpet, a host, press or even a livestream.
Members of the HFPA and some recipients of the group's philanthropic grants gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for a 90-minute private event Sunday.
Big winners included "West Side Story," "The Power of the Dog" and "Succession." "Encanto" was named the best animated film, while Japan's "Drive My Car" won best the non-English language film honor.
