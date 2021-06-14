The Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs has been unanimously selected to serve as chair of the Hamilton College Board of Trustees.

David Solomon is a 1984 Hamilton graduate and currently serves on the board as a charter trustee and as co-chair of the College’s Because Hamilton capital campaign, an effort to raise $400 million by June 30, 2023. More than $320 million has been committed thus far, the majority for student scholarship aid.

Solomon assumes the new position in July and will succeed Stephen Sadove, former chairman and chief executive officer of Saks Inc., who was elected a life trustee and chairman emeritus. Sadove earned his Hamilton degree in 1973. Robert Delaney, Class of 1979, and Linda Johnson, Class of 1980, were re-elected vice chairs of the Hamilton board.

“David Solomon is a gifted leader and strategic thinker who understands the foundational role a liberal arts education can play in preparing students for lives of meaning and purpose,” said President David Wippman. “He is committed to keeping a Hamilton education affordable, and he is eager to build on Hamilton’s growing national and international reputation. I look forward to working even more closely with him as we seek to provide students with the finest liberal arts education in the country.”

“Hamilton is a special place which had an enormous impact on my life and career,” Solomon said. “Every day I rely on the critical-thinking and communications skills I developed there. I’m honored to serve as board chair and look forward to making Hamilton even stronger for its students, faculty, administration, and alums.”

Solomon first joined the Hamilton Board of Trustees in 1996.