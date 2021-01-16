Golf Channel Ranks Turning Stone Golf Courses Top Three in NYS

Golf Channel’s online platform Golf Advisor names Kaluhyat, Shenendoah, and Atunyote as the three Best Golf Courses in New York. Golf Channel’s annual Golfers' Choice: Best Courses in New York list features the top 25 courses in the state and is compiled by course ratings and reviews submitted by Golf Advisor’s community throughout the year.

Oneida Indian Nation Homelands (January 14, 2021) – Turning Stone is starting the New Year by adding several more awards to its trophy case. Golf Channel’s Golf Advisor rated Turning Stone’s three 18-hole courses as the top three Best Courses in New York. Kaluhyat earned #1 Best Golf Course in New York, Shenendoah named #2 and Atunyote was ranked #3. The annual Golfers' Choice: Best Courses in New York list features the top 25 courses in the state and is compiled by course ratings and reviews submitted by Golf Advisor’s community throughout the year.

Golf Channel’s Golf Advisor community rated each of Turning Stone’s three courses with an overall 4.9-star rating, with reviews praising immaculate conditions, layout and the resort’s breadth of world-class amenities.

Kaluhyat, Ranked #1 in New York: “The sheer beauty of every hole on this Robert Trent Jones Jr. track cannot be matched. The natural experience is once again on display where all Turning Stone Courses are Audubon International Certified Signature Sanctuary. Kaluhyat, like all Turning Stone courses, is a golf experience, not a round of golf.” – 5-Star Golf Advisor Review

Shenendoah, Ranked #2 in New York: “Staff was great from start to finish. Fairways were the best around and the greens were fast, but very true and receptive. The land and views are beautiful.” - 5-Star Golf Advisor Review

Atunyote, Ranked #3 in New York: “Atunyote is everything you want in a golf course. It’s perfectly manicured, aesthetically beautiful, fun layout, and good pace of play. We felt like we had the course to ourselves, even though there were other groups out there. I can’t wait to come back.” – 5-Star Golf Advisor Review

These latest awards are in addition to several other recent awards, including three 2020 Best in Golf Awards from Northeast Golf Magazine: Best Travel Resorts & Destinations, Best Public Golf Courses and Best Instructors in New York. Turning Stone also earned top accolades for its unparalleled amenities and superior guest service by Forbes Travel Guide, which named The Lodge, Wildflowers, TS Steakhouse and Skʌ:nʌ́: spa all Four-Star Award winners.