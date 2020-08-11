Turning Stone Golf Courses Top National Lists

Turning Stone Resort and Casino has been awarded top spots in Northeast Golf Magazine's coveted 2020 Best in Golf Awards. The Oneida Nation came away with awards in three categories, including first place in Best Travel Resorts and Destinations.

Northeast Golf Magazine’s annual list of Best in Golf Awards recognizes the very best in the golfing industry in the New England and Mid-Atlantic regions.

"The Best Travel and Destinations Award recognizes the most enjoyable destinations for golfers to visit in the Northeast. Turning Stone not only offers world-class golfing, but also a variety of hotel accommodations, award-winning restaurants, bars and lounges," - Turning Stone release.

Turning Stone's Atunyote and Shenendoah golf courses were also named Best Public Golf Courses. Both courses hosted the PGA Professional Championship in 2016 and have attracted players like Tiger Woods, Matt Kuchar, and Camilo Villegas.

Turning Stone was also named in the Best Instructor in New York Category. PGA Teaching Professional Marty Nowicki made the list as being among the Best Instructors in New York State. Nowicki is a golf pro of more than twenty-four years and teaches guests at Turning Stone how to get the best out of their golf performance. Nowicki has also been nationally recognized by other golf authorities such as Golf Magazine and Golf Digest.

"These latest golf awards are in addition to Turning Stone’s impressive roster of awards recognizing the resort for its world-class amenities and superior guest service, including the prestigious Forbes Four Star Award and the AAA Four Diamond Award." -Turning Stone release

COVID-19 restrictions had closed the Turning Stone Resort back in March, but it re-opened on June 10th with specific safety guidelines. Atunyote, Shenendoah, Kaluhyat, and Pleasant Knolls golf courses are now open.