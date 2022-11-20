On October 4, 2022, a baseball landed in the left field seats at Globe Life Park in Texas.

The ball was launched off of the bat of Aaron Judge, superstar slugger for the New York Yankees, who had been in pursuit of American League home run glory for the entirety of the 2022 season. At the time, he was tied for the single-season home run record, and with one swing of the bat, he changed history forever.

As fans fought for possession of the ball, one fan emerged with it in their hands. Now, the fan is looking to make a major profit off of it, by way of auction, and may be set for a major payday.

Get our free mobile app

Fan Who Caught Judge's 62nd Home Run Set to Auction Ball Off

A story written on ESPN.com detailed the plans of 35-year old Texas resident, Cory Youmans, who is looking to sell Aaron Judge's 62nd home run ball to the highest bidder. To do so, Youmans has enlisted the help of Goldin Auctions house in Runnemede, NJ, one of the leaders in high-profile memorabilia auctions.

Let's take a step backward before we move forward. Youmans was in left field when Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run, and was lucky enough to come up with the baseball.

Here he was following his miraculous grab:

The next 48 hours of Cory Youmans' life were quite chaotic. As Charlie Voelker wrote in early October, he reportedly shot down an offer for $2 million for the baseball from an auction house owner, giving all of us an idea of how much money he may end up asking for.

New York Yankees v Texas Rangers - Game Two Aaron Judge at-bat in Texas / Getty Images loading...

Since that time, however, the "Judge home run ball market" has been relatively quiet. That was until earlier Thursday, when details emerged that Youmans was set to send the baseball to auction. Not only that, but reports claim that he turned down another offer, this time, for $3 million, in favor of auctioning the baseball off.

No matter what the final total ends up being, it's going to be eye-popping, and likely shatter the previous records for prices paid for a home run ball. To give this a bit of context, Barry Bonds' No. 756 home run ball went for $752,000 in 2007, and Hank Aaron's No. 755 ball went for $650,000 in 1976.

Even a ball signed by Babe Ruth, which was auctioned off in 2006, only went for $805,000.

New York Yankees v Texas Rangers - Game One Fans in the stands at Globe Life Park / Getty Images loading...

If things break Youmans' way, this auction is going to re-define the baseball memorabilia market. Admittedly, I'm still a bit disappointed that the ball doesn't currently belong to Aaron Judge. It's such a remarkable accomplishment, and Judge deserves to own the ball that he destroyed to break Roger Maris' 61-year old record.

That being said, every sports fan who catches a historic home run has the right to choose how they handle the situation. Cory Youmans is determined to make a profit, and he appears to be in for a seven-figure payday as a result.

Staying or Leaving? We Decide the Fate of These Ten NY Yankees' Free Agents MLB Free Agency is here, and with all of the decisions the NY Yankees have to make, we're here to make a few for them. These players are staying, or leaving.