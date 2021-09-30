Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a $40 million modernization of the state Office of Mental Health’s Central New York Psychiatric Center campus in Marcy.

Hochul says the project, undertaken by the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York will overhaul 100,000 square feet of the facility, including its infrastructure.

"We have an obligation to ensure that all state-run facilities are meeting the needs of the New Yorkers they serve," Hochul said. "By investing in this critical infrastructure update, we will ensure these facilities can continue to safely and more adequately serve both the workforce employed at this campus and the individuals housed there well into the future."

Building 77 and the Building 39 Medical Suite will be renovated, including the campus pharmacy and kitchen. The project will include upgrades to the electrical, lighting, data, and security systems, HVAC replacement, selective demolition, and asbestos and PCB abatement.

The work includes the renovation of approximately 100,000 square feet, including the installation of new boilers, chillers, pumps, and a new chilled water and heating water distribution system. Both buildings will be occupied through the duration of construction.

"Ongoing investments are critical for ensuring that the Central New York Psychiatric Center is the safest and most modern environment possible for employees, patients and their families. These upgrades will enhance and strengthen an institution that is important for the public safety of the community and region." said Senator Joseph Griffo.

The psychiatric center provides inpatient services for inmates in custody of the State Department of Corrections and pre-trail detainees from 25 upstate county jails

It also provides services for individuals found unfit to stand trial.

