Governor Says We’re In A Better Place

Governor Andrew Cuomo says the state is in a relatively good place in the fight against the coronavirus as the numbers continue to decline.

Cuomo says the curve is on the descent, but the question is how long will it take?

The governor added hospitalizations and intubations are down. He says however, 474 residents died on Tuesday from coronavirus.

Cuomo also announced today that New York will launch a COVID-19 testing and tracing program along with New Jersey and Connecticut, headed up by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Wednesday is day number 53 of the state shutdown.