Your Unopened Can of Grandma Brown’s Might Be Worth Some Serious Cash

By now New Yorkers know not to hold their breath on Grandma Brown's making a comeback any time soon. But if by some miracle you still have a can lying around, don't eat it-- it's worth some bookoo bucks.

At one time you could get cans of Grandma Brown's on Amazon for a significant markup, but those days are long gone. Instead, you now have to turn to eBay to get your bean fix, where several cans are listed at outrageous prices. Look at this one:

It's official: Grandma Brown's has gone from "hard-to-find" to "collector's item."

THE "TOWNSQUARE CAN"

Our offices have had a .22 oz can of Grandma Brown's sitting at the front desk for over a year. Many people have come through and made offers. We've politely declined all of them, because the can was technically spoken for.

A lady named Vicky Stockton had won the can over a year ago, but only recently picked it up.

I bring this up because, in that whole year the can sat, it underwent a significant appreciation in value.

In January 2022, you could get TWO .22oz cans on Amazon for $49.99.

Check out what ONE .22oz can sold for on eBay a few weeks ago:

If two cans were $50, that means one was $25, and the fact that it's $70 now means the price has increased by 300% in less than a year.

I never thought I'd see the day where baked beans can become a collector's item, but then again, nothing surprises me in this economy.

R.I.P. GRANDMA

Unfortunately there's been no update on Grandma Brown's resuming production. The owner has continually cited COVID and staffing issues as the reason they're not on the shelves. Buuuuttttt, I'm calling B.S. at this point. There's gotta be something else going on.

Maybe it's time to sell the business. People need their beans.

