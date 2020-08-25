Grant Award Will Fund 14 Scholarships At Utica College

Congressman Anthony Brindisi is announcing a nearly $650,000 grant for Utica College.

The grant comes from the National Science Foundation’s Scholarships in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math program.

Brindisi says the program will help increase undergraduate STEM degree completion for low-income, high-performing students.

The grant will help fund four-year scholarships for 14 Pell-eligible students pursuing bachelor’s degrees in biology, biochemistry, chemistry or geoscience.

“The S-STEM award focuses on institutional initiatives that are at the very core of our mission and our strategic objectives. The new PASS program will play an important role in our efforts to improve persistence and completion rates. It will also help us recruit and retain talented students from underserved communities, while providing the resources to help them achieve their academic and professional goals,” said Utica College President Laura Casamento.