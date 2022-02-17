It’s official. Utica College is now Utica University.

President Laura Casamento made the announcement today that the New York State Board of Regents has approved and endorsed the college’s petition to elevate to university status.

"This day is not just a name change. It represents the culmination of a decades-long commitment to strategic growth, academic excellence through innovative programs and curricula and an unwavering belief in providing incredible, life-changing opportunities to all students through higher education," said Casamento.

Although it is only just now official on paper, many of us have now for years, by every measure, Utica is a university, she said.

And Casamento says they will not be known as “UU”, just Utica.

Jim Rondenelli, WIBX Jim Rondenelli, WIBX loading...

Utica is among the first private institutions in the state to be granted university status under the updated definition of “university” adopted by the Board of Regents last month.

The New York State Board of Regents amended definition of university to mean a higher educational institution offering a range of registered undergraduate and graduate curricula in the liberal arts and sciences, including at least three graduate programs.

“The journey of this institution is nothing short of extraordinary,” said Robert Brvenik, chair of the board of trustees. “To that end, I would like to recognize the leadership of President Casamento, my colleagues on the board of trustees, as well as that of past president Dr. Todd Hutton, for their ambitious vision and enduring faith in this institution.”

Founded as a branch campus of Syracuse University in 1946, Utica was established to serve veterans, looking to better their lives through higher education, after returning from World War II.

Utica received its independent charter in 1995, and currently has more than 33,600 alumni throughout the world.

10 Fun Facts You May Not Have Known About New York Want to make some great conversation or impress someone with knowledge? Check out these 10 fun facts about New York State that not many people know.