Get Your Game On, Utica College To Build State Of The Art Gaming Center

Get Your Game On, Utica College To Build State Of The Art Gaming Center

Hannah Foslien, Getty Images

Utica College is joining East Coast Conference Esports, giving UC students the chance to compete and represent the college on national stage.

Utica College has competed in Esports on a club level since 2019 as an offshoot of the College’s Cybersecurity Club.

For the uninitiated, Esports, also known as electronic sports, is a form of competition using video games.

President Laura Casamenot says, the college will be constructing a state-of-the-art Esports Center on campus.

The new facility will be located in the current Carbone Auditorium inside Bull Hall and will feature 30 computer stations with desktop gaming systems and a large main stage and large screen for gaming competitions.

The new Carbone Esports Auditorium will give students access to high-tech gaming systems, and allows the entire team to play simultaneously, which members say will be a huge boost to team morale.

“This news is a credit to the members of the Esports Club, who took the initiative and helped us understand the benefits of adding this fast-growing sport to our institution,” says Jeffery Gates, Utica College Senior Vice President for Student Life and Enrollment. “It’s an inclusive sport that will attract a new generation of students and bolster our recruitment and retention efforts.”

The ECC includes 14 schools participating in a growing roster of games and championship events.

  • Utica College
  • Daemen College
  • University of the District of Columbia,
  • D'Youville College
  • Farmingdale State College
  • Hood College
  • Mercy College
  • Molloy College
  • New York Institute of Technology
  • Old Westbury College
  • Southern New Hampshire University
  • College of Staten Island
  • St. Thomas University (Fla.)
  • St. Thomas Aquinas College.

East Coast Conference Esports heads into its fourth season during the 2021-22 academic year.

courtesy of Utica College
loading...

The league has offered championships in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Rocket League, Valorant, Overwatch, and League of Legends, and continues to explore the addition of new games to its roster.

17 Amazing Vintage Utica, NY Collectables Selling Right Now on Ebay

Check out these very unique and vintage Utica, NY, created collectables that are for sale right now on Ebay. These items could make for unique holiday gift ideas. Prices range from $999 to $38.75 an there are links back to Ebay for each item.

10 Of The Best Happy Hour Spots Utica Could Possibly Offer

23 Places To Order The Best Steak In Utica, Rome, and Syracuse New York

Are you looking to buy or order some of the most delicious steak in the Utica, Rome, and Syracuse areas of New York? Where are you going for dinner?

We asked all over social media where to order. Here's our list of 23 places to order steak. If you have any suggestions text us on our app.
Filed Under: east coast conference esports, esports, utica college
Categories: WIBX News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top