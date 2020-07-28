Griffo And Buttenschon Call On Governor To Reopen Gyms

Senator Joseph Griffo and Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon have written to Governor Cuomo, urging him to release guidance and a timeline for the re-opening of gyms and fitness centers in New York.

The lawmakers say although every region of the state has entered Phase Four of the re-opening plan, no guidance has been given as to when gyms will re-open.

Griffo and Buttenschon say gym owners have already begun preparing plans for re-opening, including occupancy limits, face-covering requirements and social distancing and sanitation measures.

“Local gyms and fitness centers, like so many other small businesses throughout the state, are suffering and facing significant economic challenges as a result of COVID-19,”  Griffo said. “Many of these businesses have developed workable reopening plans that they believe will best protect the health and well-being of employees and members. I am hopeful that the governor will consider these and other proposals and release guidance for gyms and fitness centers that will allow them to reopen safely and soon.”

 

 

 

