Griffo’s Bill Will Allow Towns to Save Maintenance Money on Low-Traffic Roads

Should a town be required to give a seldom traveled country road the same maintenance as a heavily traveled road? Senator Joe Griffo doesn't think so and a bill that recently passed in which he sponsored would give the towns the opportunity to determine the amount of resources used on a road if it's deemed low-volume.

Griffo says if a similar bill passes the Assembly and is signed by Governor Hochul, it could means real cost savings for local governments.

"The bill (S1836) authorizes towns to designate certain town roads as low-volume roads and certain low-volume roads as minimum maintenance roads. The purpose in designating these roads is to reduce the costs associated with bringing them up to state or national design standards. These low-volume roads would not require as much plowing, grading and other maintenance as other roads do, which saves towns money."

Griffo says his legislation would establish a comprehensive and transparent process for towns to designate recreational or agricultural roads as minimum maintenance roads. He said there would also be a process for landowners to appeal the decision. "Roads that are the primary access for farm operations, or those that have a year-round residence at the time of designation, would not be designated minimum maintenance," said Griffo.

The bill also would establish a formal process for any landowners to petition to discontinue the minimum maintenance designation or to modify maintenance standards.

“It can be difficult for many local highway departments to design or upgrade older low-volume roads that do not meet current engineering standards,” Sen. Griffo said. “The level of design, construction and maintenance required can also be financially burdensome for communities. My legislation will help by providing for more realistic and affordable standards while also maintaining and welcoming public input on the designation and maintenance process.”

A companion Assembly bill (A2225) was sponsored by Assemblywoman Aileen Gunther, D-Forestburgh. That bill is currently in the state Assembly’s Transportation Committee.

Griffo added, "In addition to fiscal relief, low volume and minimum maintenance roads are a management tool that helps towns to maintain access to working landscapes such as forestlands, recreational areas and agriculture with reasonable costs. These designations may also help prevent overdevelopment or sprawl in rural areas reducing competition for the use of such lands."

