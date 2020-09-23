Griffo, Legislators Call For Nursing Home Changes

Senator Joseph Griffo was joined by local Assembly members and nursing home advocates on Wednesday to push for changes at state nursing homes.

Griffo says first and foremost is easing restrictions regarding visitation at nursing homes.

He says despite the Department of Health recently revising its nursing home visitation guidance during the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a need for further revisions.

“During these challenging times, it is important that we go above and beyond to ensure that nursing home residents have the chance to see their loved ones and have access to the care that they need,” Griffo said. “While I recognize that the coronavirus pandemic is ever-changing and that we must take steps to protect the health and safety of all New Yorkers, others, including inmates in prison, have more access to visitors than those in nursing homes. The nursing home industry as a whole needs serious and immediate reform. Residents and their families deserve better.”

Griffo is also calling for long-term solutions that would address issues plaguing the nursing home industry.

The Senator was joined by Assembly members Marianne Buttenschon, Brian Miller and John Salka.

The legislators are urging the public to use social media and other avenues of communication to let the Governor and his administration know how the public feels about the state's nursing home policies and restrictions.