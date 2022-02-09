Griffo Proposes Legislation To Keep New York Safer

Senator Joseph Griffo is proposing legislation that would make New York safer and provide additional resources to law enforcement agencies.

Griffo was joined by a number of local law enforcement officials for Wednesday's announcement.

He says while major crimes have been increasing in New York City, a similar trend is also happening in upstate communities.

Both Utica and Rome Police Departments are investigating homicide that have taken place this week.

Griffo’s legislation would provide $100 million to law enforcement agencies over the next three years for additional police officers and equipment.

It would completely repeal the state’s bail changes and change discovery laws to include affirmative consent of witnesses.

The changes made previously by the majorities have resulted in a number of issues including the possibility that the identity of witnesses could be exposed and that defendants could have access to crime scenes.

“Day after day, I continue to see dangerous people who have been charged with serious offenses be released or being issued appearance tickets only to re-offend and to be charged again. I continue to see victims being re-victimized again and again. All of us agree that the criminal justice system needed reform, but NY’s bail reform took it too far and it has failed us miserably. I applaud Senator Griffo for his tireless work in making our communities safer and for his continuous support of law enforcement,” said Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol.

The legislation would also instituted severe consequences for murdering a police officer – either mandatory life without parole or capital punishment.

