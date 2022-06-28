Encourage Your Kids To Take Part In A Summer Reading Program

Encourage Your Kids To Take Part In A Summer Reading Program

wwworks, Getty Images

Looking for a way to get your children reading this summer?

State Senator Joseph Griffo is encouraging children and families in the 47th Senate District to take part in the 2022 Summer Reading Program.

The program is being sponsored by Griffo in conjunction with the New York State Library.

This year’s theme is “Oceans of Possibility.”

“There are plenty of wonderful books out there and countless adventures found within their pages just waiting to be discovered by eager children,”  Griffo said. “I am pleased to once again be taking part in this year’s summer reading program and hope that it will help children throughout my district become more active and engaged readers.”

Anyone wishing to take part in this year’s reading program can do so by visiting nysenate.gov/nyread.

Participants choose three books to read this summer and fill out an online form to keep track of their progress.

For a list of local libraries, or to view activities, games and links that will keep children engaged and entertained this summer, visit summerreadingnys.org. 

Griffo says the Summer Reading Program is a perfect opportunity to keep children familiar with their neighborhood libraries. He says our public libraries offer an outstanding source of reading materials, educational programs, computers and other resources to help expand a child’s learning experience, and he encourages children to visit their libraries whenever they get the chance.”

Children who submit a completed form will receive a special certificate from Senator Griffo after the close of the program on Sept 1.

📸: Here's The Perfect New York AirBnb Rental for You & 15 Friends This Summer

Find yourself relaxing on the waterfront in a spacious, lakeside oasis. 5000 sqft of living space on 3 floors, with 200ft of private lakefront. Located on the Northeast side of Cayuga Lake in the heart of Finger Lakes Wine Country. 

First Look Inside The Cove in Sylvan Beach

Take the first look inside The Cove in Sylvan Beach, the newest vacation destination with a resort like feel in Upstate New York.

Ouleout Valley Gentleman's Farm, Route 357 Franklin, NY

Ouleout Valley Gentleman's Farm is located just on the outskirts of the historic village of Franklin in Delaware County, It features a 3 bay, two-story barn/garage
Filed Under: joseph griffo, summer reading program
Categories: New York News, WIBX News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top