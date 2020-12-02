Griffo Urges Thruway Authority To Reverse Toll Hike

State Senator Joseph Griffo is asking the state Thruway Authority to revisit and reverse its decision to hike tolls.

Griffo has raised concerns in the past about the detrimental effect that a toll increase would have on motorists and the state’s economy.

“It is disappointing that the Thruway Authority has decided to implement toll hikes throughout its system,” Griffo said. “These ill-timed increases will further burden, strain and hinder New Yorkers and their families at a time when they are facing significant financial difficulties and uncertainty as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The Thruway Authority must reconsider and reverse its unfortunate decision to increase tolls. It is the right, responsible and reasonable thing to do.”

The Thruway Authority Board recently approved a 30 percent toll increase and a $2 surcharge on bills mailed to New York motorists who don’t have E-Z Pass

The increase is set to go into effect on January 1st.