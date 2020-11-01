Griffo Wants Daylight Saving Time To Remain Permanent

When you went to sleep on Saturday night an extra hour of sleep was awaiting you on Sunday. One New York lawmaker is pushing to make 'Daylight Saving Time' permanent.

By leaving the occasion constant you would indeed lose that wonderful opportunity to gain an hour of sleep. But, on the other hand you would no longer dread the night you go to bed knowing you will lose an hour of sleep. Whatever your opinion is on the matter, if Senator Joe Griffo has his way, you'll never have to worry about changing the clock on your microwave or car again.

Griffo announced Sunday that he is introducing legislation that would make Daylight Saving Time a standard measurement in New York State. A first step in successfully accomplishing this feat would be to gauge interest from legislators in neighboring states, according to Griffo.

In a release Griffo says, "It’s time to turn the page on changing our clocks twice a year and, given the similar interests of New York and contiguous states, it makes sense to do so regionally" He continued saying, "I am looking forward to working with my legislative colleagues in other states to make permanent daylight saving time a reality in the Northeastern United States."

The tradition of changing the clocks was started in 1918 as a way to conserve energy and eventually led to the passage of the Federal Uniform Time Act in 1966. Due to the fact it is a Federal law, it would take a little more than support of regional states to make the change. An act of Congress would have to be implemented as a way to discontinue the time change practice.

According to Griffo's office, "Thirteen states (Arkansas, Delaware, Maine, Florida, Oregon, Tennessee, Washington, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, South Carolina, Utah, and Wyoming) have enacted legislation that would provide for year-round daylight saving time if Congress were to allow such a change." One thing IS constant and that is it's always nice when you can get an extra hour of sleep.