Groundbreaking Held For Perimeter Security Project At Rome Lab

A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Wednssday for a perimeter security project at the Air Force Research Lab in Rome.

A $13.1 million contract was awarded to Four Tribes Enterprises of Maryland to build the perimeter security fencing.

Congressman Anthony Brindisi says the groundbreaking on the long-awaited project will move the ball forward and help make sure that workers and defense assets at Rome Lab are safe.

Construction is expected to take about 18 months to complete