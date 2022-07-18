The Guardians of the Galaxy had a surprisingly small role in Thor: Love and Thunder. They appeared in the opening scenes, ditched Thor as fast as they could, and headed off into the galaxy to make their way to the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

But what is that movie going to look like? That’s the subject of our latest Marvel video, which gives you our predictions and theories about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. We look at how the Guardians’ part of Thor sets up the themes of their next movie, and we explore the comic-book history of Adam Warlock, the key Marvel character joining the franchise. (He’ll be played by Will Poulter.)

How will Gamora fit into the new team? Will the High Evolutionary have a key role? How will Rocket change after the events of Avengers: Endgame? See all our predictions and theories below:

Thor: Love and Thunder is now playing in theaters. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled to open in theaters on May 5, 2023.

