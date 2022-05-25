Police are announcing charges in what started as a traffic case in Syracuse.

According to a written release from the Syracuse Police Department members from the department's Warrants Section believe that they saw a wanted person, identified as 27-year-old Shafik Jones, driving a car on the 1300 block of West Genesee Street at approximately 12:00noon on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

1300 Block of West Genesee Street in Syracuse, NY via Google Maps (May 2022)

Police say that the detectives unsuccessfully tried to stop the car but the driver refused to stop. The Syracuse Police Department started to chase the vehicle which "fled for several blocks, striking two vehicles, and the pursuit was terminated. Officers remained in the area and eventually relocated the car in the 500 block of Willis Avenue, parked and unoccupied."

500 Block of Willis Avenue via Google Maps (May 2022)

Area residents told police that the driver had left carrying a bag and a handgun. Police found the driver behind 1751 West Genesee Street. The SPD alleges that the male suspect had "discarded" a firearm while trying to remain undiscovered by police.

Photo Credit: Syracuse Police Department (May 2022)

The firearm, which was allegedly loaded, was a Taurus semi-automatic handgun with multiple rounds inside.

Jones was arrested. In addition to being booked for his existing warrants, he faces the following additional charges:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Unlawfully Fleeing Police

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police.

Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Syracuse Police Department. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

