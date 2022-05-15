Syracuse Police Need Your Help Identifying Suspects, Vehicle in Shooting

The incident happened several months ago but authorities are asking for help from the public identifying the suspects and vehicle pictured.

The Syracuse Police Department says a shooting took place at the Alpine Gentlemen's Club located at 401 Butternut Street in Syracuse on October 10, 2021.

Alpine Gentlemen's Club Photo Credit: Google (image captured November 2020) via Google Maps (May 2022)

Police have not released the exact nature of the shooting but have said that there were injuries.

It is not known if the October shooting is related to other shootings that have taken place at the Alpine Gentlemen's Club.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the suspects or vehicle pictured is asked to call police.

Attempt to Identify Suspects in Alpine Gentlemen's Club Shooting 10102022 Photo Courtesy: Syracuse Police Department (May 2022)

Contact can be made by calling the Syracuse Police Department at: (315) 442.5222, by messaging them on Facebook (Syracuse Police Department), or by contacting Crime Stoppers.

Suspect Photo (original photo cropped and enhanced) Photo Courtesy: Syracuse Police Department

Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential. Regardless of the area from which the call is being made, Crime Stoppers groups work together.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Syracuse Police Department. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

