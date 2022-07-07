Weapons, Stolen Property Charges for Three Men After Stolen Vehicle is Found

Three men are facing charges after OnStar notified police of the location of a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

OnStar, a subsidiary of General Motors, is a subscription service that provides multiple services including navigation, communication, diagnostic, and - yes - security/location tracking to subscribers.

Syracuse Police say that OnStar notified Onondaga County 911 Emergency Services at approximately 9:00am on Thursday, June 30, 2022 that a 2021 Chevrolet Trax that had previously been reported stolen, was appearing on location tracking software near the 900 block of Butternut Street in Syracuse.

Officers found the vehicle soon afterward at 612 Bear Street.

612 Bear Street in Syracuse, New York (image captured August 2019) Photo Credit: Google via Google Maps (July 2022) 612 Bear Street in Syracuse, New York (image captured August 2019) Photo Credit: Google via Google Maps (July 2022) loading...

According to a written release from the Syracuse Police Department, officers say that they saw one suspect, identified as 40-year-old Matthew Webb, allegedly walking away from the Chevrolet Trax. The SPD says that they were already acquainted with Webb. He was taken into custody.

Police say another male suspect, identified as 18-year-old Troy Boatwright, was allegedly getting out of the rear passenger side of the vehicle. He was taken into custody as well.

According to police a third male suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Quadeer Lumpkin, ran away from the area and headed north toward First North Street. Two officers caught up with him and took him into custody. The SPD said that Lumpkin had several items on him including heroin, fentanyl, crack cocaine, and the ignition keys for the stolen vehicle.

The SPD says, "After all the suspects were detained, a check of the rear seat of the Chevrolet Trax, where Boatwright was sitting, revealed a loaded, 45 caliber, Colt 1911 semi-automatic handgun. The handgun was found to be loaded with several rounds of ammunition and one in the chamber. The handgun was also discovered to be stolen out of the Town of Cicero, New York."

During the investigation police determined that the car parked next to the Chevrolet Trax had been reported stolen out of Auburn, New York. The second car was a blue Toyota sedan parked with the front driver side door open.

The men were brought to the Onondaga County Justice Center.

Quadeer Lumpkin was charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree

two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree

Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Resisting Arrest

Troy Boatwright was charged with the following: Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Matthew Webb was charged with the following: Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

