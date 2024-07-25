It should be well known it's illegal to bring a gun, let alone a loaded one, onto a plane.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, security officers at Hancock International Airport seized their third such firearm this year.

Utica Man Caught with Loaded Firearm Before Flight

TSA Officials Show Off Weapons Seized By Screeners At JFK Airport In NY Stephen Chernin/Getty Images)

Agents found the loaded .45 caliber handgun in the unidentified man's carry-on before a July 23 flight. The weapon was reportedly loaded with eight bullets, with one in the chamber.

Syracuse Regional Airport Authority Police confiscated the handgun and detained the Utica man for questioning. It appears the man was not deemed a threat and was ultimately allowed to board his flight.

It's unlikely the man will make the same mistake twice, according to Bart Johnson, the TSA's Federal Security Director for Upstate NY. "This man faces a stiff federal financial civil penalty that is likely to cost him thousands of dollars," he said.

The man apparently had a state permit to carry, yet he failed one of the most basic rules of gun ownership.

"You cannot bring [a gun] past a security checkpoint and onto a flight. It is part of being a responsible gun owner," Johnson said. "Instead this individual introduced a security threat to the checkpoint."

Third Gun Seized at Hancock International This Year

TSA Displays Contraband AT JFK Airport In New York Stephen Chernin/Getty Image

Johnson said it is "disappointing" that the latest seizure was from someone who had every opportunity to be a responsible gun owner.

This was the third firearm that our officers have intercepted so far this year. It’s disappointing to see travelers bring their loaded guns to our checkpoints, especially individuals who have a state permit to carry.

He praised law enforcement for acting quickly and ensuring the safety of other passengers.

On the other hand, it was noted that this incident caused checkpoint traffic to come to a standstill during the investigation, which can be stressful during "this extremely busy summer travel period."

It Is Legal to Bring a Gun on a Flight. Here's How

TSA Officials Show Off Weapons Seized By Screeners At JFK Airport In NY Stephen Chernin/Getty Images

Guns are banned from carry-on bags, but they can be transported by flight if packed responsibly. The only way to transport guns is to store them, unloaded, in a hard-sided case and locked.

From there, the gun must be declared at the airline check-in counter, where the gun owner will be asked to fill out a card with their information, which will ensure the gun is stored in a part of the plane's underbelly that no one has access to during the flight.

Failing to do so can result in a fine up to $15,000. Also, if the person caught is enrolled in the TSA PreCheck program, they will lose their membership and instead become flagged for additional screening for future flights.

