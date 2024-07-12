New York coin collectors should be on alert for a specific dime that can make them an instant millionaire.

With Americans spending most of their hard-earned money on necessities, it's fairly obvious why more people are looking for easy opportunities to strike it rich. Some turn to playing the lottery while give sports betting a try - while the more ambitious try collecting coins.

If you're among the latter group, listen up.

Reader's Digest is out with a report of a rare dime that sold at auction for $1,997,500 and others are likely still floating about. This time is called the 1894-S Barber Dime, which fetched the lofty price at a 2016 auction, which means it may sell for a lot more should it head to the block today.

It's believe 24 of these coins were minted by John Dagget, superintendent of the San Francisco Mint, back in 1894. They were allegedly meant to be gifted to important bankers or meant to cover a discrepancy of $2.40 in the mint's annual audit.

Three of those special coins were given to his daughter and she was instructed to hold onto them for a rainy day.

Unfortunately for him and fortunately for coin collectors everywhere, the little girl turned around and used one of the dimes to buy an ice cream. She then sold the other 2 in the 1950s, according to rumor.

The reason why these dimes are so spectacularly expensive is because of their mysterious origins. No one knows for sure why these coins exist.

At the moment, nine of these specialty dimes are accounted for and two of them are believed to be residing in a wallet somewhere out there.

It's advised if you believe you have one of these 1894-S Barber Dimes, get it appraised by a certified coin appraiser, who will be able to determine if you have the real deal... or another valuable coin.

The 1874 CC Seated Liberty Dime can fetch up to $115,000 and the 1872 CC Seated Liberty Dime is worth roughly $85,000, per a list from CoinTrackers.

