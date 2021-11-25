The Thanksgiving Foods TSA Will Allow You To Carry On the Plane

Whether your relatives have begged you to smuggle your famous apple pie on the plane when you fly out to see them for the Thanksgiving holiday, or you can't bear the thought of leaving behind tantalizing leftovers when you return home, the good news is that there are some things you'll be able to take through TSA and on the plane with you.

Get our free mobile app

Although meteorologists are watching a massive winter storm that could wreak havoc on Thanksgiving travel, the experts at AAA say that Thanksgiving travel will be close to pre-pandemic levels this year, meaning that everyone who was cooped up and unable to see loved ones have decided that this is the year to reunite.

According to a handly little guide released by the Transportation Safety Administration, the general rule of thumb is that you should be good to take almost every food in solid form into your carry-on, including a whole turkey, but anything that has liquid (like grandpa's incredible gravy) needs to be popped into your checked luggage.

In other words, that famous apple pie should pass through TSA just fine. Keep in mind though that if your pie is exceptionally juicy, it will probably have to go through some additional screening before you'll be allowed to take it on the plane.

TSA says that raw potatoes are good to go in your carry-on, but mashed potatoes need to be checked because mashed potatoes are no longer in solid form. Basically gravy, cranberry sauce, or canned goods that are liquidy need to be placed into checked baggage.

The TSA simply says, "if you can spill it, spread it, spray it, pump it or pour it, then it should go into a checked bag."

25 Easy Ways To Protect Your Home and Possessions From Thieves

14 Relatively Inexpensive Ways To Keep Your Home Warmer This Winter