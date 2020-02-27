Gunman Kills 5 at Milwaukee Brewery Before Taking Own Life

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - FEBRUARY 26: A view of a sign above one of the Molson Coors campus buildings following a shooting on February 26, 2020 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Six people, including the gunman, were reportedly killed when an ex-employee opened fire at the MillerCoors building on Wednesday. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police say they have cleared out more than 20 buildings at one of the nation's largest breweries after a gunman killed five employees there on Wednesday. Authorities identified the assailant who attacked the Molson Coors complex on Wednesday as a 51-year-old Milwaukee man who worked there. Police say he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The shooting occurred at a sprawling facility that includes a mix of corporate offices and brewing facilities. More than 1,000 people work there. By late evening, all employees had been sent home. Executives planned to close the complex for a time.

