Gunman Kills 5 at Milwaukee Brewery Before Taking Own Life

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police say they have cleared out more than 20 buildings at one of the nation's largest breweries after a gunman killed five employees there on Wednesday. Authorities identified the assailant who attacked the Molson Coors complex on Wednesday as a 51-year-old Milwaukee man who worked there. Police say he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The shooting occurred at a sprawling facility that includes a mix of corporate offices and brewing facilities. More than 1,000 people work there. By late evening, all employees had been sent home. Executives planned to close the complex for a time.