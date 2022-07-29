Hartland Man Charged with Alleged Drunk Driving with Child in Car

A Niagara County man faces multiple charges after an alleged drunk driving incident in Lockport.

Troopers from the Lockport barracks stopped the driver of a vehicle in the town at approximately 10:43pm on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 after allegedly observing violations of vehicle and traffic law.

According to a written release from the NYSP, the driver was identified as 34-year-old Christopher M. Kaufman of Hartland, New York.

The NYSP says that, while speaking with Kaufman on Dysinger Road, "an odor of alcoholic beverage was present. Additionally, Kaufman had a juvenile in the motor vehicle. Kaufman was placed under arrest after failing multiple SFSTs and transported to SP Lockport for processing. Kaufman recorded a .14% BAC."

In addition to vehicle and traffic violations Kaufman was arrested and charged with the following:

Driving While Intoxicated

Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated with a Child

Kaufman is scheduled to answer the charges before the Town of Lockport court in August of 2022.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

