Utica Woman Arrested with BAC Allegedly 3X Legal Limit on Thruway

An Oneida County woman is facing a drunk driving charge after a traffic stop on the New York State Thruway.

The New York State Police (NYSP) says a female driver was stopped at approximately 11:00am on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the toll entrance to I-90 in Utica for an alleged vehicle and traffic violation.

According to a written release from the NYSP, "(the) driver of the vehicle...was found to be intoxicated. She was taken into custody, transported and processed at SP Schuyler where her blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.25%," which is more than three times the legal limit.

The female driver was identified as 56-year-old Brenda M. Evans of Utica, New York.

Evans was arrested and taken into custody without reported incident. No other vehicles were reported to be involved.

She was charged with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated and an unclassified misdemeanor. She was issued appearance tickets and is scheduled to appear in front of the City of Utica Court on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Police say she was released to a sober third party.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

