Police are looking for help from the public with a burglary investigation from an incident that took place earlier this month.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Unit is asking for the public’s assistance with a burglary investigation that occurred on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

A 2006 Caterpillar Skid Steer was taken from a property on River Road in Marcy on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at approximately 8:40pm. The Sheriff's Office says it was loaded onto a trailer and towed by a white Ford panel van that was headed East on River Road toward the City of Utica.

File Photo Image of Van Used Photo Courtesy: Oneida County Sheriff's Office

The white van in the picture above is a file photo released by police and used for reference purposes. An photo of the actual skid steer stolen appears below.

Photo of 2006 Caterpillar Skid Steer Stolen in Marcy, New York Photo Courtesy: Oneida County Sheriff's Office

A preliminary online search shows list prices for 2006 Caterpillar Skid Steers ranging between $23,500 to $32,000 as of this posting. Although the condition of the Skid Steer stolen is not being released at this time, the value of the stolen item could be significant.

Authorities are asking that anyone who has information about the incident, including witnesses or members of the public who have seen the stolen skid steer, calls the Oneida County Sheriff's Office at: (315) 765.2219 and ask to speak with Investigator M. Van Namee. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says all call will be kept confidential.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

