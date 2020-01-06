Health Department Recommends Taking Precautions Against The Flu

The flu is here and is prevalent in both Oneida County and across the state.

The New York State Health Department says there were 9,200 confirmed cases of the virus reported during the week ending December 28th, a 74% increase over the agency's previous flu surveillance report.

The Oneida County Health Department says the best protection against the flu is through vaccination and it's not too late to get a flu shot.

It takes about two weeks after the vaccination for antibodies to develop and provide protection against the flu.

Everyone over the age of six months is recommended to get a flu vaccine each year.

Health Department officials have some tips to help protect yourself from the flu.

Practice good handwashing, cover your cough or sneeze and stay home from work if you're sick.

For more information about the flu, visit the Oneida County Health Department website.