Original Woodstock ’69 Grounds Adding Upscale New York Campsite

The scene of the most famous music event in history is creating a new, massive attraction that will soon be a state-of-the-art camping experience.



Camping... and Glamping

In a major announcement late Tuesday, the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts revealed the original site of the 1969 Woodstock festival is creating a first-of-its-kind campground.

Yes, you can sleep on the grounds that legends such as Jimi Hendrix, the Who, Grateful Dead, Janis Joplin, CCR and way more once stood in Bethel, NY, 55 years ago.

The facility is transforming a portion of the spacious festival grounds to accommodate all types of campers, to the hardcore outdoorsy types, avid RV travelers to the glampers with a taste for luxury. According to the press release, there has yet to be a camping ground "to offer campground facilities of this caliber."

Some of the upscale attractions include morning yoga classes, sound baths, evening drum circles and "campfire hootenannies."

For those worried what this means for the area's concert venues, the land owners assured all existing programming and their expansive musical lineup aren't going anywhere. Instead, adding camping to the mix is designed to add exciting, new notes to the music-going experience.

Eric Frances, CEO of Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, said in a statement;

Given the unique legacy of the property, and the expansive 1,800 acres surrounding the Center’s historic footprint, we’re thrilled to be one of the first venues in the country to offer an outdoor getaway that blends our rich history and picturesque scenery with live music—further elevating the experience here. With this new offering, luxury travelers and outdoor enthusiasts alike now have an opportunity to engross themselves in both nature and music against the beautiful backdrop of the Sullivan Catskills.

The company also explained why rehabilitating the Woodstock festival grounds into an outdoor escape was not only a smart business idea, but the best possible option to preserve it for future generations.

Popularity of Camping Growing

The center highlighted a recent study that found roughly 32 percent of all leisure trips in 2022 were either camping or glamping excursions. That means about 1 in 3 "just for fun" trips in America was about retreating to the great outdoors.

The company wants to take advantage of the trend and also allow music lovers to connect with the great outdoors at the same time, which is something the original attendees of Woodstock '69 might have really enjoyed.

For those wanting to take advantage of the glamping options, the grounds for that will be constructed a short, five-minute walk from the Main Stage Pavilion or the Museum at Bethel Woods. The facilities come with three different tiers, from basic to luxurious. One of the options include a party-sized bedroom that fits up to six guests.

The top tier glamping tents come furnished with a bed and furniture, plus a full bathroom and shower. As added perks, they also have installed wifi, electricity, heating, outdoor deck seating, "and other deluxe amenities." Additionally, those who reserve a glamping tent will be provided complimentary passses to the Museum at Bethel Woods.

It also should be noted that the lower tier glamping option allows up to 2 guests in a furnished tent with bedding and an electrical strip to charge electronics. Those who opt for that tier will share communal restrooms and shower facilities, free of charge.

As for those who turn their nose up at the thought of using at-home comforts in the great outdoors, the grounds also have designated spaces for tent-only camping as well as RV and car camping.

For those who wish to bring their own tents to the ground, said the organization:

Located within the concert venue near the amphitheater, guests can bring their own tent that fits within a spacious grass site. Access to nearby portable toilets, hand washing stations, and showers are included. Each reservation includes up to four guests per site, but additional guest passes can be purchased for groups larger than four.

As for those who enjoy roughing it in their vehicle get to park in area surrounding the original 1969 Woodstock site, which is less than half-mile from the pavilion. There will also be shuttles available to other locations within the grounds, for those who need it.

There are different tiers for RV campers, including an upscale option where one can reserve a gravel pad that comes with an electric hookup, water, and a sewer pump.

Said Frances of what the grand vision is for the new Woodstock grounds:

From pitching your own tent to unwinding in our luxury glamping facilities, and with a broad range of outdoor activities, the campground ensures there’s a little something for everyone.

Those eager to be among the first wave of campers, check out the official website. The camping season opens in May and runs through October.

Upcoming Concerts

For those who wish to turn their concert experience to a little getaway into the great outdoors, several concerts have already been announced at the grounds.

Hootie & the Blowfish will take the stage on June 27th with supporting acts Collective Soul and Edwin McCain. Then, on July 5, Alanis Morissette will bring her Triple Moon Tour to the area and bring her pals Joan Jett & The Blackhearts as well as Morgan Wade.

July 12 will see Jason Mraz & The Superband arrive on stage with his Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride Tour, and then Kidz Bop will bring their live tour to the Pavilion come July 14.

Limp Bizkit is set to play on July 26 and bring special guests BONES, Eddy Baker & Xavier Wulf, N8NOFACE, Corey Feldman and Host/ MC Riff Raff.

And, maybe the most appropriate act of all to bring nature lovers to the grounds, is Hozier and his Unreal Unearth Tour gracing the stage on July 27.

The final two concerts announced so far this season are Lynyrd Skynard & ZZ Top with The Outlaws on August 16, followed by Melissa Etheridge and Indigo Girls on August 21/

Tickets can be purchased by clicking HERE. You can also see additional event gallery shows by visiting this website.

