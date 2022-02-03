Dude Looks Like A…Suspect

The New York State Police is asking for your help identifying a dark-haired suspect dressed in a red winter coat with black trim, a red hat, and light blue pants.

Troopers in North Syracuse are investigating a robbery that occurred the day after Christmas, on December 26, 2021 in the parking lot of the Extended Stay America located at 6630 Old Collamer Road in DeWitt.

The hotel is located off of I-90 and is surrounded by several other hotels and businesses, including an Embassy Suites, Best Western, and a Hampton Inn and Suites.

The exact nature of the incident, or the specific items allegedly stolen, are not being released at this time. No injuries were reported as a direct result of the incident. It is also not known why the release of information and a suspect photo appears to have been delayed, since it has been more than a month since the alleged theft occurred.

Police are asking that anyone with information on the man or woman pictured in surveillance video footage is asked to call New York State Police at: (315) 366.6000. Calls may be kept confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. All suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

