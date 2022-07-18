Police Request Help from Public Finding Missing Man

Authorities are asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing man.

New York State Police say that 20-year-old Joseph D. Cione of the Erie County town of Boston, New York was reported missing on Sunday, July 17, 2022.

Joseph D. Cione Photo Courtesy: New York State Police (July 2022) Joseph D. Cione Photo Courtesy: New York State Police (July 2022) loading...

Police say that he went for a run on Boston State Road at approximately 9:00am on Sunday and did not return home.

