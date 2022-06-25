Authorities are asking for help from the public finding a missing teenager in New York.

The New York State Police says 15-year-old Karli N. Crosby is from the Jefferson county town of Brownsville, New York and was last seen on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

It is not known if Crosby was abducted or left on her own.

Karlie stands approximately five feet four inches tall (5'4") weighs 156 ponds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen near Watertown, New York and police say she could be anywhere.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts, or who has any information that may be important to the investigation, is asked to all State Police Headquarters at: (315) 366.6000.

Help from members of the public is often crucial in missing persons cases.

Anonymous tips may also be made to Crime Stoppers. Any Crime Stoppers office around the country will take information and convey it to local police agencies.

Calls, e-mail, and messages may be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in 2021 there were 365,348 missing children cases recorded by the FBI. In 2020, NCMEC assisted law enforcement, families and child welfare with 29,782 of those cases.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

