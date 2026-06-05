MV Crime Stoppers Now Offering Assistance in Finding Missing Rome Man

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is joining the effort to locate a Rome man who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

The Rome Police Department says 50-year-old Patrick J. Iannoti was last seen on Saturday, May 23, 2026. Investigators continue working to piece together information about his whereabouts and are asking anyone who may have seen him or had contact with him since that date to come forward.

Iannoti is described as a white male, approximately 5-foot-7 and 240 pounds, with white hair, brown eyes and facial hair.

Now, Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is stepping in to provide another avenue for the public to share information.

Read More: Read Original Story about Patrick Iannoti

"We hope that offering our services with the ability for people to anonymously submit tips, will help authorities in their efforts to find Mr. Iannoti," said Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers President Ed Schmidt.

Police have not released additional details regarding the circumstances surrounding Iannoti's disappearance, but the search remains active. Authorities are particularly interested in learning about his activities on or after May 23.

For some people, making a phone call to police can be intimidating. Crime Stoppers was created to remove that barrier. The organization allows residents to provide information anonymously while helping law enforcement agencies develop leads in criminal investigations and missing person cases.

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers began in 2015 through a partnership involving local police agencies, media outlets, businesses and community leaders. The organization's mission is to work alongside law enforcement and the public by providing a confidential way to share information that could help solve cases and improve public safety throughout the region.

Anyone with information regarding Iannoti's whereabouts is asked to contact the Rome Police Department at (315) 339-7780. Tips can also be provided through the Oneida County Dispatch Center at (315) 337-3311.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can submit a tip through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by visiting the organization's website and selecting "Submit a Tip," online at P3Tips.com, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.

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