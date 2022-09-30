Authorities are asking for help from the public locating a missing teenager who has not been seen for several days.

Troopers were called to a home on Davern Road in the Clinton county town of Peru, New York at approximately 8:49pm on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 for a report of a missing person.

Police say 16-year-old Connor McLean stands about five feet, ten inches tall (5'10"), and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He was last seen on September 27th, 2022 at 8:00pm near his home in Peru. At that time he was wearing a blue hooded jacket/hoodie, shorts, and brown slippers with socks. He was carrying a black backpack and was, according to the New York State Police, "traveling in an unknown direction, and unsure where he is planning on going. Connor has family ties in the Plattsburgh area."

At this time a photograph of Connor has not yet been provided. WIBX has requested additional information as soon as it is available.

Anyone with information, even if it seems insignificant, should call police immediately. The NYSP may be reached at: (518) 563.3761. Although no crime has been alleged, anonymous tips may also be made via telephone, e-mail, and voicemail through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

