Help Police Find Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week

Police in Oneida are asking for the public's assistance in finding this week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week.

Police are looking for 21-year-old Robert James Howlett of Munnsville on two warrants, one in Madison County and one in Oneida City, according to CID Sgt. Mike Burgess.

Burgess says in Madison County, Howlett is wanted in regards to a probation violation and the warrant in Oneida City is for failure to appear in court.

Howlett pleaded guilty to Strangulation 2nd, a Class D Felony regarding an incident that occurred on May 24, 2022 in Madison County. In the Oneida City Court Bench Warrant, the case is in regards to Criminal Contempt 2nd, which is a Class A Misdemeanor, stemming from an incident that occurred on November 30, 2022, according to Burgess.

MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK

Agency: Oneida City Police Department

Name: Robert James Howlett (21yo)

DOB: 11/07/2001

Descriptors: Caucasian, 5’11”, 250 lbs, brown hair, blue eyes, left forearm tattoo: Batman, left wrist tattoo: Joker card

Location: LKA 5836 West Street Munnsville, NY

Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.

Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."

Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.

If you have any information about Howlett, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.

1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS

Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

