Help Police Identify Robbers – One in Sylvan Beach and Another in Paris

Several Central New York businesses have been burglarized in unrelated incidents. Police departments are asking community members to look at the photos of the suspects to help solve these crimes. Do you recognize the alledged thieves?

Oneida County Sheriff's Office and Paris Hill Pet Cat Hospital

Oneida County Sheriff's Office

Last Month the person in the photos above and below allegedly broke into the Paris Hill Pet Cat Hospital located at 2825 Old Route 12 in Paris. The Oneida County Sherriff's Office is trying to identify the suspect in the videos/photo's. If you or anyone you know has information or can identify the male, please contact the Criminal Investigation Unit at 315-765-2725.

Oneida County Sheriff's Office

New York State Police and Eddie’s Restaurant in Sylvan Beach

New York State Police Oneida

The New York State Police Department out of Oneida is asking for your assistance in identifying a suspect from an alleged burglary that occurred at Eddie’s Restaurant at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021.

The suspect is described as a white male, in his mid 30’s to early ’40s, approximately 6 feet tall, 160-180 lbs, with light-colored eyes. Based on additional video footage, the suspect was wearing a camo-colored bucket hat with back flap, a maroon-colored t-shirt, blue/black plaid long sleeve shirt, khaki or light-colored pants, work boots, and yellow/black work gloves. [New York State Police]

Anyone with information or personal security footage in the area of Main Street and Park Ave in the Village of Sylvan Beach is requested to contact State Police Oneida at 315-366-6000 and reference case #10311579.

