Help Rome Police: Have You Seen This Wanted Person?

The Rome City Police Department and Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help in locating this week's Wanted Person of the Week.

According to Police, 20-year-old Jacob C. Longto is wanted on one Rome City Court Arrest Warrant and one Rome City Court Bench Warrant. Longto is wanted for an Arrest Warrant on a charge of Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree stemming from a Domestic Dispute which occurred in May of 2026.

Police say, Longto has also failed to appear in front of the Rome City Court as directed on several other charges and there is one additional Bench Warrant for his arrest. He is also showing as having warrants with two other police agencies in New York State.

Longto has no known address but is believed to be in the Rome or Utica area.

Agency: City of Rome Police Department

Name: Jacob C. Longto

DOB: 12/07/2005 (20 yo)

Descriptors: 05’08”, 160 lbs, brown hair, hazel eyes

Location: LKA in Rome, New York

Charges: One Arrest Warrant for Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree (Class A Misdemeanor)

One Bench Warrant for failing to appear in regards to several Domestic related charges

Agency: City of Rome Police Department

Name: Dusty J. Derocha

DOB: 07/20/1995 (30 yo)

Descriptors: White Male, 5’08”, 160 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes

Location: LKA in Rome, New York

Charges: Arrest Warrants

-Robbery in the Third Degree (Class D Felony)

-Petit Larceny (Class A Misdemeanor)

-Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree (Class A Misdemeanor)

Bench Warrants

-Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fifth Degree (Class A Misdemeanor)

-Tamper with Physical Evidence (Class E Felony)

Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477. The Warrants Unit can also be reached at (315) 223-3580.

Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."

Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.

If there has been a change to this information, such as charges being dropped or dismissed, please email the author by clicking here to begin the process of making the necessary change.

(Artwork credit: Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers for TSM) (Artwork credit: Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers for TSM) loading...

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.

Get our free mobile app

If you have any information about Longto, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.

1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS

Get our free mobile app

Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.

Utica's Chicken Riggies Dish Wasn't Invented in Utica? Say It Isn't So. The now-famous Utica Chicken Riggies recipe has taken on a life of its own. The dish is now found well outside the Utica-Rome area and it's getting more and more popular as word spreads around the northeast. While there are many variations of the dish today, there's still only one original recipe. So, who created the first "Riggies" recipe and where did it really originate. Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler

Photographer Captures Stunning Northern Lights Show in Adirondacks Shane Muckey captured stunning pictures of the Northern Lights in the Adirondacks. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams