Independence Day is around the corner, which means it's time to break out the red, white and blue cocktails!

I have curated a list of five funky cocktails that are guaranteed to impress your guests. So, before you hit up the liquor store to stock up on the good stuff, give this list a once over to get that burst of inspiration.

I made sure to curate a list of cocktails that represent every color of the American flag. There's also a perfectly festive non-alcoholic offering on this list, so everyone can lift a patriotic glass and toast to America's birthday in style!

1. The Blackberry Whiskey Lemonade

Starting off this list of patriotic libations is your red drink, the Blackberry Whiskey Lemonade.

This summary cocktail is both sweet and tart. It also can be made in bulk -- win, win!

2. Coconut Mojito

Time to move on to the white drink, the coconut mojito. This drink is both elegant and refreshing with its inclusion of mint, lime juice and coconut milk.

This one might take you the longest to make since the recipe calls for you to muddle the mint leaves, but it also is the best



3. The Fresh Frozen Blueberry Lime Margarita

For all you blue drink lovers, I got you. The fresh frozen blueberry lime margarita is an eye-catcher, for sure. Plus, you get to use fresh ingredients for this one, which is pretty simple to whip up on the fly.

4. The Red, White and Blue Cocktail

This idea is for those ambitious drink-makers who want to level up their 4th of July party. This cocktail tasks you to layer the colors of the American Flag and combines the citrus bite of lemonade and the sweetness of grenadine.

But your guests might be too impressed by your awesome color layering skills to care about what it tastes like.



5. The Captain America Drink

This idea is perfect for your alcohol-free friends that you know will want something a little more exciting than water or soda.

This also doubles as a perfect drink for your younger guests who might want to also celebrate the 4th in style.

Currently, the forecast for July 4th isn't looking so great. Boo! Here's hoping Mother Nature comes in clutch and gives us clear skies and sunshine.

