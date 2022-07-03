Buffalo Native Co-Wrote a Famous Patriotic Country Song

The Fourth of July weekend is just about upon us, which means that many Western New York residents will be out at cookouts, parties and recreational activities over the next three or four days.

The Fourth of July also means a time to celebrate this nation's independence, and there is no better music format for that than country.

There are plenty of patriotic country songs and songs that take time to mention the sacrifice brave men and women have made to serve and protect our country.

One of the most famous patriotic country songs, which was recorded by multiple artists, was co-written by a Buffalo native.

Many artists and songwriters in Nashville know about the song, "Nineteen."

The track first got recognition in 2007, when it charted after country duo Waycross recorded it. The song reached number 54 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart in July of 2007.

Waycross were not on an actual record label and one of the members went on to be a hit songwriter, Ben Stennis; who co-wrote "'Til You Can't" by Cody Johnson.

"Nineteen" was also recorded by Billy Ray Cyrus, Clayton Bellamy, Crossin' Dixon, Taylor Hicks, Shane Owens and Bill Gentry.

It was written by Jeffrey Steele, Gary Nicholson and Tom Hambridge.

Hambridge was born and raised in Buffalo. In fact, Hambridge is in the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame.

He's co-written and/or produced songs for artists in both rock and country music, such as Lynyrd Skynyrd, B.B. King, George Thorogood, Van Zant, Keith Anderson, Pat Green, Montgomery Gentry, Rodney Atkins, Chris Young, Joe Nichols and Buddy Guy, just to name a few.

Hambridge has worked with hit songwriter Jeffrey Steele, who used to sing lead for the country band, Boy Howdy, and has written countless hits for other artists.

"Nineteen" is the story of a young football player who turns down a chance to play for the University of Tennessee to serve in the United States military after the events of 9/11. The solider never made it back home, but he saved the life of another who honored him back in his hometown.

The song's gained fame in Nashville, where Hambridge has spent much of his success, because of how many times it's been recorded. The reason it has been recorded so often if because of how incredible the song's subject matter is.

Co-written by a Buffalo native. Check out some versions of "Nineteen" below.

