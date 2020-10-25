Here’s How 600 Remington Workers Learned They Were Terminated

Nearly 600 employees of Remington Arms were officially terminated as part of the recent bankruptcy sale, effective Sunday, October 25th. Employees say they found out by telephone. That's essentially the bulk of the workforce at the Ilion plant, although some workers like machinists, maintenance and custodial workers have been called back to work.

Workers were notified through the weekend via a recorded phone call that delivered the bad news. The call said the company was being "wound down for the time being" in preparation for take over by the new company, the Roundhill Group. Workers were informed that all benefits and incentives will be terminated effective October 31st.

Employees were also told that their access to the Ilion property is now extremely limited and if they wish to gain access to collect personal belongings, they must contact the human resources department.

One employee told WIBX that the call left them wondering about their 401K investment. "I was told I can't get access to my 401K, which doesn't make sense. I don't expect them to put any additional funds in going forward, but what's in there now is mine," he said.

It's believed that once Roundhill officially takes over, about 400 people will be hired back under a new employment agreement as the new company ramps the operation back up, another employee said.

The announcement drew comments from local politicians, including Congressman Anthony Brindisi and his opponent, Claudia Tenney.

"I met with the Union last week," said Brindisi. "I’ve reached out to the new owners. No response. Our office is actively working with the union to get assistance for members."

Claudia Tenney said upon hearing the news, she reached out to the White House. "I personally reached out to both the White House and the Treasury Department and appealed to them for help in this hour of great need for the workers and their families," said Tenney. "I will keep fighting to get them the resources they need to get through this and come out stronger."