Herkimer Battle of the Badges Blood Drive Donors Needed

Herkimer First Responders are hosting the highly anticipated 7th Annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive, this Thursday, July 18th from 11:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. at the Herkimer VFW.

Herkimer Police Chief Mike Jory says they're still in need of donors and he sent out a message to members of the media asking for help.

"I was notified yesterday that we have not reached

our goal of appointments for this drive...if you are

able to donate, please register (and vote PD)...!" -Chief Jory

The annual event, a cornerstone of the community's summer activities, brings together local heroes—police officers, firefighters, and EMTs—in a friendly competition to see which badge can rally the most blood donors. The goal is not only to win bragging rights but to significantly bolster the region's blood supply, particularly during these hot summer months when donations typically dwindle.

Participants can look forward to a day filled with camaraderie, friendly rivalry, and the shared mission of saving lives, according to the release. Each donor can choose which team—the police, or fire department—they wish to support with their donation. The team that attracts the most donors will be awarded the coveted Battle of the Badges trophy, a symbol of their commitment to the community's well-being. Chief Jory is urging donors to vote for his Police Department.

In addition to the blood drive, donors can register to win a pair of Apple Air Pods. Donors also receive a free tee-shirt, while supplies last.

The American Red Cross, a key partner in the event, emphasizes the critical need for blood donations. Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood, and one donation can potentially save up to three lives. Events like the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive are essential in maintaining a stable blood supply and ensuring that hospitals have the necessary resources to respond to emergencies and provide for patients in need.

Organizers encourage everyone in the Herkimer area to participate, whether by donating blood or supporting the event in other ways. The Battle of the Badges Blood Drive is more than just a competition; it's a celebration of community spirit, resilience, and the collective effort to make a difference, according to the release.

