Which Country Act Was Just Added to State Fair Line-up?

Another country act is headed to The Great New York State Fair this summer.

Fair officials announced rising country music star Cooper Alan will perform Thursday, August 27 at 6 p.m. on the Chevy Court stage in Syracuse as part of the Fair’s 2026 Chevrolet Music Series.

Alan, a native of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, has built a large following online with songs like “To the Bar,” “Can’t Dance,” and “First Rodeo.” His mix of country storytelling and social media popularity has helped turn him into one of the genre’s fastest growing young artists.

The Fair opens Wednesday, August 26 and runs through Labor Day, Monday, September 7. Admission remains one of the biggest bargains in New York, with tickets priced at $8 for adults. Kids under 12 and seniors 65 and older get in free.

This year’s Chevrolet Music Series is expected to feature 41 national recording acts with performances spread between Chevy Court and Suburban Park throughout the Fair’s run.

“The energy and authenticity Cooper Alan brings to the stage make him a must-see artist for country fans,” Fair Director Julie LaFave said. “His performance at The Fair promises to deliver a memorable experience filled with great music and southern charm. We’re thrilled to welcome him to Chevy Court!”

Country fans are getting plenty of options this year. Trace Adkins, Brandy Clark, Priscilla Block and Braxton Keith are also scheduled to perform during the Fair.

Here’s the concert lineup announced so far:

Suburban Park Concert Schedule

Date. Time. Performer

Wednesday, Aug. 26

8 p.m.

The All-American Rejects

Thursday, Aug. 27

8 p.m.

Sean Paul

Friday, Aug. 28

8 p.m.

Melissa Etheridge

Sunday, Aug. 30

8 p.m.

Flo Rida

Monday, Aug. 31

8 p.m.

Ashanti

Wednesday, Sept. 2

8 p.m.

Tori Kelly

Thursday, Sept. 3

8 p.m.

ZZ Top

Friday, Sept. 4

8 p.m.

Violent Femmes

Saturday, Sept. 5

8 p.m.

Trace Adkins

Chevy Court Concert Schedule

Wednesday, Aug. 26

1 p.m.

The Commodores

Wednesday, Aug. 26

6 p.m.

Quiet Riot

Thursday, Aug. 27

1 p.m.

The Calling

Thursday, Aug. 27

6 p.m.

Cooper Alan

Friday, Aug. 28

6 p.m.

Brandy Clark

Friday, Aug. 28

9 p.m.

DJ Pretty Mess

Saturday, Aug. 29

6 p.m.

Maddox Batson

Sunday, Aug. 30

6 p.m.

Air Supply

Wednesday, Sept. 2

1 p.m.

Wilson Phillips

Wednesday, Sept. 2

6 p.m.

Priscilla Block

Thursday, Sept. 3

1 p.m.

Herman’s Hermits

Thursday, Sept. 3

6 p.m.

Jesse McCartney

Friday, Sept. 4

1 p.m.

Better Than Ezra

Friday, Sept. 4

6 p.m.

Braxton Keith

Friday, Sept. 4

9 p.m.

Shrek Rave

Sunday, Sept. 6

1 p.m.

The Magic School Bus

The Great New York State Fair dates back to 1841 and is considered the oldest state fair in the country. The 375-acre fairgrounds in Syracuse hosts events year-round and continues to rank among the most attended state fairs in the nation.

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