Which Country Act Was Just Added to State Fair Line-up?
Another country act is headed to The Great New York State Fair this summer.
Fair officials announced rising country music star Cooper Alan will perform Thursday, August 27 at 6 p.m. on the Chevy Court stage in Syracuse as part of the Fair’s 2026 Chevrolet Music Series.
Alan, a native of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, has built a large following online with songs like “To the Bar,” “Can’t Dance,” and “First Rodeo.” His mix of country storytelling and social media popularity has helped turn him into one of the genre’s fastest growing young artists.
The Fair opens Wednesday, August 26 and runs through Labor Day, Monday, September 7. Admission remains one of the biggest bargains in New York, with tickets priced at $8 for adults. Kids under 12 and seniors 65 and older get in free.
This year’s Chevrolet Music Series is expected to feature 41 national recording acts with performances spread between Chevy Court and Suburban Park throughout the Fair’s run.
“The energy and authenticity Cooper Alan brings to the stage make him a must-see artist for country fans,” Fair Director Julie LaFave said. “His performance at The Fair promises to deliver a memorable experience filled with great music and southern charm. We’re thrilled to welcome him to Chevy Court!”
Country fans are getting plenty of options this year. Trace Adkins, Brandy Clark, Priscilla Block and Braxton Keith are also scheduled to perform during the Fair.
Here’s the concert lineup announced so far:
Suburban Park Concert Schedule
Date. Time. Performer
Wednesday, Aug. 26
8 p.m.
The All-American Rejects
Thursday, Aug. 27
8 p.m.
Sean Paul
Friday, Aug. 28
8 p.m.
Melissa Etheridge
Sunday, Aug. 30
8 p.m.
Flo Rida
Monday, Aug. 31
8 p.m.
Ashanti
Wednesday, Sept. 2
8 p.m.
Tori Kelly
Thursday, Sept. 3
8 p.m.
ZZ Top
Friday, Sept. 4
8 p.m.
Violent Femmes
Saturday, Sept. 5
8 p.m.
Trace Adkins
Chevy Court Concert Schedule
Wednesday, Aug. 26
1 p.m.
The Commodores
Wednesday, Aug. 26
6 p.m.
Quiet Riot
Thursday, Aug. 27
1 p.m.
The Calling
Thursday, Aug. 27
6 p.m.
Cooper Alan
Friday, Aug. 28
6 p.m.
Brandy Clark
Friday, Aug. 28
9 p.m.
DJ Pretty Mess
Saturday, Aug. 29
6 p.m.
Maddox Batson
Sunday, Aug. 30
6 p.m.
Air Supply
Wednesday, Sept. 2
1 p.m.
Wilson Phillips
Wednesday, Sept. 2
6 p.m.
Priscilla Block
Thursday, Sept. 3
1 p.m.
Herman’s Hermits
Thursday, Sept. 3
6 p.m.
Jesse McCartney
Friday, Sept. 4
1 p.m.
Better Than Ezra
Friday, Sept. 4
6 p.m.
Braxton Keith
Friday, Sept. 4
9 p.m.
Shrek Rave
Sunday, Sept. 6
1 p.m.
The Magic School Bus
The Great New York State Fair dates back to 1841 and is considered the oldest state fair in the country. The 375-acre fairgrounds in Syracuse hosts events year-round and continues to rank among the most attended state fairs in the nation.
Utica's Chicken Riggies Dish Wasn't Invented in Utica? Say It Isn't So.
Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler
Photographer Captures Stunning Northern Lights Show in Adirondacks
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams