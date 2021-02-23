Herkimer County Suffers One Of Its Deadliest COVID Days

New COVID positive cases remain relatively low in Oneida and Herkimer counties, however, both are reporting new deaths - and for Herkimer County one of its deadliest to date.

Herkimer County

There were four new virus-related deaths included in Herkimer County's daily COVID report on Tuesday. The county has now lost 96 residents to the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, the county reported 16 new positive cases, as the active case total dropped to 83. That's down from Monday's update, which listed 110 active cases. The total number of county residents hospitalized with treatment of the virus was unchanged from the previous day, 18.

Oneida County

Oneida County reported one new death in it's update on Tuesday, moving its overall death toll from the virus to 390.

The county also added 54 new positive cases. Since the pandemic began, Oneida County has seen 19,204 lab confirmed infections. Active cases among county residents stands at 677, up just a tick from Monday's report of 669.

The number of county residents hospitalized for treatment of the virus, in local hospitals and out-of-county, decreased from 48 to 44 from Monday's report. While that is just a slight decline, it is the fewest number of hospitalizations among Oneida County residents in more than three months.

There are 42 hospitalized in Oneida County, 8 of which are nursing home residents, according to local health officials. There are 37 at MVHS, 5 at Rome Health, and two being cared for at out-of-county facilities.

