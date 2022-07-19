Herkimer Police are looking for information in connection with a possible knife fight at park in Herkimer that is specifically designed to keep kids of all ages and abilities safe and free from injury.

One juvenile was treated for a laceration to his shoulder but is no longer cooperating as police continue to investigate the incident at ARC Park, according to Herkimer PD.

The incident happened on Saturday and involved a group of juveniles along with a call to authorities that said there may be a knife involved. Police say they did located a young man who was bleeding from a cut to his shoulder not far from the park. Officers called an ambulance and the child's parent and say the young man was then transported to Bassett Hospital in Little Falls for treatment.

However, police say since the initial contact, the young man and the parent have not followed up with police and have not returned phone calls from officers who continue to investigate.

Police are also asking anyone with information to come forward, saying rather that posting the information on various social media pages ''we respectfully request that you contact the Police Department."

Herkimer Police can be reached at 315-866-4330 or via the Herkimer Police Department's Facebook page via Messenger.

ARC Park in Herkimer is recreational park facility for kids of all ages and designed specifically to be a safe and accessible for children with disabilities. It is located at 420 East German St.

